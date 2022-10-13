Thailand abstains in UN vote against Russia, but reiterates ‘opposition to acquisition of territory by force’

The ministry statement said:

“As a small sovereign nation, Thailand holds sacred the UN Charter and international law as they are our first and last line of defence. We are unequivocally committed to the principle of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of States as enshrined in the UN Charter.”

The statement added, “It has long been Thailand's long-standing and consistent policy to be opposed to the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity of any State, and to the unprovoked acquisition of the territory of another State by force.

“However, Thailand chose to abstain from the vote on the resolution because it took place during an extremely volatile and emotionally charged atmosphere and situation, and thus marginalised the chance for crisis diplomacy to bring about a peaceful and practical negotiated resolution to the conflict that may push the world towards the brink of nuclear war and global economic collapse.“

The statement added: “We are genuinely concerned about the increased politicisation of international principles that has become counterproductive as the means and guidance to end the war. Condemnation provokes intransigence and therefore greatly reduces the chance for constructive engagement.”

The statement said that Thailand bemoaned the physical, social and humanitarian destruction of Ukraine and the extreme hardship endured by Ukrainians. “We, therefore, emphasise the need for all stakeholders in this absolute tragedy in Ukraine to de-escalate the conflict and violence, and try to find a peaceful means to settle the differences by addressing the pragmatic reality and concerns of all involved."

“Human security and right to life is an important pillar in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (Article 3) and to date such right has been deprived from Ukrainians and many millions of people around the world. It is the ultimate duty and responsibility of this esteemed organisation to restore peace and normalcy of life for the Ukrainians, not through violent means, but by diplomatic mechanisms that can only bring practical and lasting peace,” the statement concluded.