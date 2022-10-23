Thailand eyes Bueng Kan airport to boost tourism, border trade with Laos
An airport in Bueng Kan province will not only boost regional travel and promote trade but will also meet the Transport Ministry’s investment plans.
The ministry, which oversees the Department of Airport, said this project is also significant because it will promote the East-West Economic Corridor.
Bueng Kan shares a border with Laos and is about five hours by bus from Vientiane.
The department is currently studying the design of the 4,400-rai airport in Bueng Kan’s Muang district and assessing its environmental impact. This will become Thailand’s 30th airport.
The agency expects to submit the study results to the Cabinet by 2023, and if approved the project should kick off in 2026 and be completed by 2029.
“The aim is to meet travellers’ demands and boost border trade as Bueng Kan is located near Laos’ Bolikhamsai province,” the department said.
The initial cost of the airport will be about 3.15 billion baht and will cover the passenger terminal, runway, aircraft parking area and other buildings.
The construction project is about 12 kilometres from the fifth Thai-Laos Friendship Bridge, which is currently under construction.
The Department of Airport expects the airport to serve 149,172 passengers and 1,244 flights per year when it opens in 2029 and believes the numbers will rise to 494,252 passengers and 4,120 flights by 2059.