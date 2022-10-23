Thailand eyes Bueng Kan airport to boost tourism, border trade with Laos

Bueng Kan shares a border with Laos and is about five hours by bus from Vientiane.

The department is currently studying the design of the 4,400-rai airport in Bueng Kan’s Muang district and assessing its environmental impact. This will become Thailand’s 30th airport.

The agency expects to submit the study results to the Cabinet by 2023, and if approved the project should kick off in 2026 and be completed by 2029.

“The aim is to meet travellers’ demands and boost border trade as Bueng Kan is located near Laos’ Bolikhamsai province,” the department said.