Thailand Post launches digital post ID to improve its services

DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn told a press conference at Thailand Post's headquarters on Thursday that the digital post ID is a part of the “Digital Infrastructure Development Project for Location and Transportation”.

The project's goal is to create an innovative solution based on the use of names and addresses to facilitate delivery while maintaining privacy and security, he stated.

He also indicated that the digital post ID can be used to benefit other activities, such as electronic transactions, future unmanned vehicle transportation systems, disaster relief support, telemedicine promotion, finding tourist attractions, managing agricultural areas, urban planning, natural resource management, and collection of voter information.

"However, of all these advantages, it immediately solves my pain point of frequently missing some parcels due to address changes," Chaiwut said.

Thailand Post's president, Danan Suphatthaphan, said that the digital post ID will assist post staff in delivering parcels to the correct location and person while protecting clients' private information.

This will prevent scammers from using address information to commit fraud, he noted. The digital post ID will be an alternative to the five-digit postal codes that have been in use since 1982.

Unlike a postal code, which can only tell you where you are, a digital post ID can identify where you are by pinning. As a result, it can tell the vertical coordinates, allowing it to more accurately identify addresses of people living in tall apartment buildings and condominiums, he explained.