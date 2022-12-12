Thailand restoring old temples in deep South to promote multiculturalism
The government is working on restoring old temples and mosques in Thailand’s deep South to promote a secular, multicultural society.
Deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said on Monday that the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC) kicked off the restoration of 138 ancient temples in the area this year.
“The aim is to give devout Buddhists more places to pray in as well as to promote a more multicultural, secular society,” she said, adding that the project was launched under the auspices of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
She said under the project, 10 old temples and seven temples in remote areas will be renovated next year.
Along with restoring temples, the government also launched the construction of the Islamic Cultural Heritage Museum and Al-Quran Learning Centre in 2016 in Narathiwat’s Yi-ngor district.
The museum is partially open and the entire project is expected to be completed by the end of next year.
“The museum displays old Quran holy texts and sheds light on multiculturalism in the South,” Rachada said.
Related stories:
The deputy government spokesman also doubles as a special government representative working to tackle the problems in the South.
She said the government has also allocated funds for SBPAC to make pilgrimages to India, Nepal and Saudi Arabia possible for devotees.