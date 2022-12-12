Thailand restoring old temples in deep South to promote multiculturalism

Deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said on Monday that the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC) kicked off the restoration of 138 ancient temples in the area this year.

“The aim is to give devout Buddhists more places to pray in as well as to promote a more multicultural, secular society,” she said, adding that the project was launched under the auspices of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

She said under the project, 10 old temples and seven temples in remote areas will be renovated next year.