EEC forges collaboration with private sector to develop secure digital connectivity for Silicon Tech Park
Work on developing secure digital connectivity will begin next year at the Eastern Economic Corridor Silicon Tech Park (EEC STP) in Rayong province, unlocking opportunities for Thailand’s digital economy.
The collaboration between the EEC, Cisco, PlanetComm, and EEC STP to develop secure digital connectivity at Ban Chang Digital Innovation and Advanced Technology Centre was announced on Friday The centre is located in the EEC STP.
At a press conference organised at The St Regis Bangkok, EEC advisory board chairman Kanit Sangsubhan said the development would feature 400 Gbps high-speed internet technology, which will enable the EEC to become an innovation hotspot in Southeast Asia.
"This collaboration will enable the EEC to facilitate modern workers, support private sector investment, attract foreign companies to expand digital business in the area and create opportunities for startups," he said.
"It will also address the requirements of new S-curve industries and create more jobs with better income in a balanced and sustainable way."
He expects this collaboration to generate 500 billion baht in revenue from investment in Thailand's digital business per year.
He said Ban Chang Digital Innovation and Advanced Technology Centre will become a training centre that helps develop digital professionals in the EEC.
"The development will result in a bridge to connect 5G technology with data business operators," he added.
Meanwhile, special adviser for the EEC, Djitt Laowattana, said the EEC STP will dramatically increase the collaboration in terms of personnel development in the fields of robotics, automation and digital.
"The industrial sector in the EEC area will obtain knowledge and increase the use of automated production systems with advanced Internet technology in this area," he said.
He added that the EEC aims to train 5,000 professionals in the robotics and automation industry within five years to attract investors worldwide.
Senior adviser to the EEC STP, Edward Grant, said the Silicon Tech Park is key to making the EEC the centre for advanced technology and innovation.
"With the availability of high-speed internet connectivity, the EEC STP can already nurture any digital connectivity for tenants' activities, including research and development in all industries such as aviation, medicine, finance, tech, and many others," he said.
He added that the EEC STP also aims to leverage renewable energy and green technologies to preserve the environment in a sustainable way.
Planet Communications Asia CEO Prapat Rathlertkarn said high-speed internet connectivity is a significant component of digital infrastructure development in the EEC.
"It is also one of the four important factors to build a prototype of the smart digital city, along with a reliable power system, clean water and fresh air, health and well-being," he said.
Cisco managing director Taveewat Chantaraseno said the company is pleased to participate in the collaboration to ensure secure connectivity for residents and businesses in the EEC STP, and unlock the opportunities for Thailand’s digital economy ambitions.
“The EEC STP will become an area where businesses will pilot and testbed a new era of connected experiences for Thailand and deliver meaningful digitally-enabled experiences, such as smart lighting and intelligent transport systems," he said.
Related stories:
- EEC eyes THB2.2 trillion in investments after sweeping up 1.9 trillion in first 5 years
- 480 foreign firms bring over THB100bn to Thailand this year
- "Banpu NEXT" and "Apex Green" unfold capabilities of Smart Industrial Estate