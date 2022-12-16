EEC forges collaboration with private sector to develop secure digital connectivity for Silicon Tech Park

Meanwhile, special adviser for the EEC, Djitt Laowattana, said the EEC STP will dramatically increase the collaboration in terms of personnel development in the fields of robotics, automation and digital.

"The industrial sector in the EEC area will obtain knowledge and increase the use of automated production systems with advanced Internet technology in this area," he said.

He added that the EEC aims to train 5,000 professionals in the robotics and automation industry within five years to attract investors worldwide.

Senior adviser to the EEC STP, Edward Grant, said the Silicon Tech Park is key to making the EEC the centre for advanced technology and innovation.

"With the availability of high-speed internet connectivity, the EEC STP can already nurture any digital connectivity for tenants' activities, including research and development in all industries such as aviation, medicine, finance, tech, and many others," he said.

He added that the EEC STP also aims to leverage renewable energy and green technologies to preserve the environment in a sustainable way.

Planet Communications Asia CEO Prapat Rathlertkarn said high-speed internet connectivity is a significant component of digital infrastructure development in the EEC.

"It is also one of the four important factors to build a prototype of the smart digital city, along with a reliable power system, clean water and fresh air, health and well-being," he said.

Cisco managing director Taveewat Chantaraseno said the company is pleased to participate in the collaboration to ensure secure connectivity for residents and businesses in the EEC STP, and unlock the opportunities for Thailand’s digital economy ambitions.

“The EEC STP will become an area where businesses will pilot and testbed a new era of connected experiences for Thailand and deliver meaningful digitally-enabled experiences, such as smart lighting and intelligent transport systems," he said.

