TAT launches new guidelines to promote Thailand’s 5 soft powers
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has come up with guidelines to launch events and festivals to attract tourists in line with the government’s “5Fs soft power”.
The government launched the so-called 5Fs last year, with a focus on five key attractions – food, film, fashion, fighting and festivals – to promote Thailand internationally.
Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Monday that TAT plans to announce a year of Thai gastronomy this year, adding that it will also include a walking street and an international food festival.
“In terms of film, TAT plans to launch a film city tour, allowing tourists to visit sites where well-known films and television series were shot,” he said.
For fighting, he said, TAT will launch an “Amazing Muay Thai Festival 2023” at Rajabhakti Park in Hua Hin on February 6 with the aim of attracting more than 3,500 boxing enthusiasts.
Festivals will also be held throughout the year to promote local traditions, wisdom and culture, such as Chinese New Year and Songkran, he said.
“The premier believes that these activities will help tourists experience the beauty of Thailand’s attractions and culture,” he added.
