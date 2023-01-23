TAT launches new guidelines to promote Thailand’s 5 soft powers

“In terms of film, TAT plans to launch a film city tour, allowing tourists to visit sites where well-known films and television series were shot,” he said.

For fighting, he said, TAT will launch an “Amazing Muay Thai Festival 2023” at Rajabhakti Park in Hua Hin on February 6 with the aim of attracting more than 3,500 boxing enthusiasts.

Festivals will also be held throughout the year to promote local traditions, wisdom and culture, such as Chinese New Year and Songkran, he said.