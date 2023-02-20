Thailand will leave no one behind development process, says Department of International Organisations
Thailand's relevant policies and projects will ensure that no one is left behind in the development process, said Eksiri Pintaruchi Director-General of the Department of International Organisations on February 13.
In the seminar titled “Asia and the Pacific Regional Seminar on the Contribution of Development to the Enjoyment of all Human Rights”, Eksiri gave the opening remarks about the inextricable link between human rights and sustainable development, which is in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
The Bio-Circular-Green Economy Model, technical cooperation on human rights and development, as well as Thailand's experiences and good, practices concerning business and human rights, were also addressed in the remark.
She also had a meeting with the Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights to discuss and share views on human rights in Thailand, the collaboration between the Royal Thai Government and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the review process of the Human Rights Council (HRC) and the treaty bodies.
The summary of the seminar will be reported to the Human Rights Council.
This event, which was held in compliance with HRC Resolution 47/11, was part of a series of regional seminars on the topic, aiming to allow other relevant agencies to identify challenges and gaps as well as share good practices and experiences.
Present at the seminar were also Nada Al-Nashif, UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, Václav Bálek, President of the Human Rights Council and Permanent Representative of the Czech Republic to the UN Office at Geneva, Li Junhua, Under-Secretary-General of UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs.
