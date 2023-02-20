Thailand will leave no one behind development process, says Department of International Organisations

In the seminar titled “Asia and the Pacific Regional Seminar on the Contribution of Development to the Enjoyment of all Human Rights”, Eksiri gave the opening remarks about the inextricable link between human rights and sustainable development, which is in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Bio-Circular-Green Economy Model, technical cooperation on human rights and development, as well as Thailand's experiences and good, practices concerning business and human rights, were also addressed in the remark.