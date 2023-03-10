3,000 apply for Thailand’s new long-term visa in first 4 months

The 10-year, multi-entry visa was introduced on November 1 last year to attract foreign talent and multinational firms to Thailand.

Traisulee said 2,920 foreigners had applied for LTR visas from the Board of Investment (BOI) between November 1 and February 28 this year.

Of those who applied, 195 are wealthy people, 1,011 are retirees, 771 are people who want to work in Thailand, 390 are skilled individuals, and 553 are dependants. The top three sources of applications were Europe (940 people), followed by the US (517) and China (325).