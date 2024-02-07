Srettha, Hun Manet share far-reaching visions for both Thailand, Cambodia

“The global situation is affecting the energy security of both countries, and both sides have agreed to tighten cooperation on energy,” Srettha said. “We have agreed to hold more discussions to pursue joint interests from energy cooperation over the overlapping claims area [in the Gulf].”

New missions

Thanking Thailand for the warm welcome, Hun Manet noted that both countries have been enjoying close, friendly ties on all fronts. He added that the leaders of the two countries also share friendly relations and have been visiting each other often.

Srettha then thanked Hun Manet for backing Thailand’s plan to open a consulate in Siem Reap in the first half of this year. He also pledged support for Cambodia to open a consulate in Songkhla soon.

As for tourism and border development cooperation, the two premiers agreed in principle to boost the quality of life for people living along the borders.

The two leaders also agreed to cooperate on landmine clearing and to make border checkpoints permanent in a bid to promote cross-border tourism.

Thailand also proposed that both countries look into the option of letting foreign tourists cross the border over to Cambodia without needing an entry visa.

Hun Manet responded by pledging support for the tourism ministries of both nations to further hold talks on regional tourism cooperation.

As for transborder pollution, the two premiers promised to cooperate in fighting forest and farm fires to improve the air quality in both countries.

They also vowed to share information in time so the fires could be put out in time.

On the cyber crime front, both governments agreed to join forces and step up the watch along the border to prevent drug and contraband smuggling. They also agreed to have police from both sides join forces to arrest criminals seeking refuge in either country.

Separately, Hun Manet thanked Thailand for attaching importance to Cambodian workers and asked Srettha to make it easier for those who want to return home for Songkran in April.

Srettha responded by saying he would look into Hun Manet’s request and pledged to ensure Cambodian workers enjoy the same labour welfare as Thais.