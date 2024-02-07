Srettha, Hun Manet share far-reaching visions for both Thailand, Cambodia
Joint development of overlapping areas, bilateral trade and tourism cooperation, as well as efforts to control transborder air pollution, were some of the issues addressed by Thai and Cambodian leaders on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet held a joint press conference at Government House after a meeting earlier in the day.
Hun Manet and his wife as well as the Cambodian Cabinet members are in Thailand as guests of the government. The Cabinets of both countries also held a meeting at Government House on Wednesday.
Srettha told the press that the two sides had agreed to step up strategic cooperation on all fronts.
Both leaders said they aim to push the value of bilateral trade to 15 billion baht by next year from 8 billion baht in 2023.
Boosting border trade
The cooperation will focus on border trade and measures to make it more convenient for traders of the two countries to transport goods across the borders, Srettha added.
The Thai PM said both sides had agreed in principle to make it easier for people to travel across the border as well as sell goods in border markets.
They also agreed to further reduce trade barriers, so the value of border trade can rise.
The Cambodian side also called on Thailand to consider establishing links between the Thai special economic zone in Sa Kaeo province and the Cambodian town of Poi Pet.
Srettha also said that both sides agreed in principle to pursue serious talks on the joint development of energy sources in the overlapping claims area in the Gulf of Thailand. The PM said these talks were inspired by the fact that both countries want to reduce the import of oil and gas.
Srettha said the Foreign Ministry believes that talks on this subject would have to include representatives of Thailand and Cambodia’s Energy Ministry and Navy. The talks would also have to cover all dimensions, he added.
“The global situation is affecting the energy security of both countries, and both sides have agreed to tighten cooperation on energy,” Srettha said. “We have agreed to hold more discussions to pursue joint interests from energy cooperation over the overlapping claims area [in the Gulf].”
New missions
Thanking Thailand for the warm welcome, Hun Manet noted that both countries have been enjoying close, friendly ties on all fronts. He added that the leaders of the two countries also share friendly relations and have been visiting each other often.
Srettha then thanked Hun Manet for backing Thailand’s plan to open a consulate in Siem Reap in the first half of this year. He also pledged support for Cambodia to open a consulate in Songkhla soon.
As for tourism and border development cooperation, the two premiers agreed in principle to boost the quality of life for people living along the borders.
The two leaders also agreed to cooperate on landmine clearing and to make border checkpoints permanent in a bid to promote cross-border tourism.
Thailand also proposed that both countries look into the option of letting foreign tourists cross the border over to Cambodia without needing an entry visa.
Hun Manet responded by pledging support for the tourism ministries of both nations to further hold talks on regional tourism cooperation.
As for transborder pollution, the two premiers promised to cooperate in fighting forest and farm fires to improve the air quality in both countries.
They also vowed to share information in time so the fires could be put out in time.
On the cyber crime front, both governments agreed to join forces and step up the watch along the border to prevent drug and contraband smuggling. They also agreed to have police from both sides join forces to arrest criminals seeking refuge in either country.
Separately, Hun Manet thanked Thailand for attaching importance to Cambodian workers and asked Srettha to make it easier for those who want to return home for Songkran in April.
Srettha responded by saying he would look into Hun Manet’s request and pledged to ensure Cambodian workers enjoy the same labour welfare as Thais.