Chinese automakers must start producing EVs in Thailand this year

These measures mandate that companies importing EVs for sale in Thailand must commence production this year.

The NESDC report regarding the economic situation in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the economic trends for 2024 includes a section focusing on the trends in the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

In 2023, the number of new registrations for electric vehicles (EVs) reached 76,538, marking a 695.9% increase compared to the 9,617 registrations in 2022. The new registrations for vehicles using traditional fuel stood at 481,609, showing an 11.3% decrease from 543,072 registrations in 2022. This resulted in the proportion of new EV registrations to total vehicle registrations reaching 11.6% in 2023, up from 1.5% in 2022.

In 2023, the new registrations for EV brands were for BYD (China) - 30,467; Neta (China) - 12,777; MG (China) - 12,462; Tesla (USA) - 8,206; GWM (ORA) (China) - 6,746 vehicles