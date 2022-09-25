Thaksin’s daughter most popular choice for next PM: survey

Conducted from September 15 to 21, the poll surveyed 2,500 people aged 18 and above from various walks of life, education backgrounds and incomes throughout the country.

Asked to name their favourite candidate for prime minister:

- 24.16% said there was no suitable candidate yet

- 21.60% said Paetongtarn Shinawatra, head of the Pheu Thai Family

- 10.56% said Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat

- 10.12% said Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, suspended prime minister

- 9.12% said Thai Sang Thai Party leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan

- 6.28% said Thai Liberal Party leader Seripisut Temiyavet

- 2.56% were not interested

- 2.40% said Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of Bhumjaithai Party

- 2.20% said Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew

- 2.16% said Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt

- 2.12% said Chart Pattana Party’s Korn Chatikavanij

- 1.92% said Somkid Jatusripitak of Sang Anakot Thai Party

- 1.68% said Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit

- 3.12% named other choices