No threat to national security ahead of court ruling on Prayut’s tenure, Isoc assures

Isoc spokesman Colonel Winthai Suwaree said that the agency has not found anything that could be construed as a threat to national security.

“Isoc is monitoring the security situation closely as usual. There are no special missions being given to security units other than carrying out their responsibilities,” he said.

Several pro-democracy groups announced on Thursday that they would gather in Bangkok on Friday afternoon ahead of the much-anticipated court ruling. Kana Lomruam Prachachon (Melting Pot Group) said that it would gather at the Ratchaprasong intersection at 5pm. The United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, Rassadon Group, and Thai Mai Thon (Impatient Thais) said they would gather on the Skywalk above the Pathum Wan intersection at 2pm.

The court had on August 24 suspended Prayut from his duties as PM after it accepted a petition seeking its ruling on whether he had reached the eight-year limit set for prime minister by the Constitution on August 24, as claimed by the opposition.

Section 158 of the 2017 Constitution bars any individual from serving as PM for longer than eight years in total.

Prayut assumed office on August 24, 2014 – following the military coup he led in May that year. However, he has argued that his eight-year term as premier should be counted from April 6, 2017, when the current Constitution was promulgated.

When asked how Isoc would react if the court rules that Prayut must give up his premiership, Winthai said that Isoc has been tasked with maintaining internal security as per the laws and will continue to do so based on the command’s guidelines.