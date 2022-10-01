All five cases in which Constitutional Court spared Prayut

Due to this omission, opposition politicians and political activists questioned the validity of his premiership.

In September 2019, the Constitutional Court rejected the petition on grounds that it was "not authorised" to make a ruling on the oath-taking ceremony.

In a unanimous judgement, the court said the oath-taking concerns an action that reflects a “specific relationship” between the Cabinet and the King and can be considered a political issue under an act of government.

Case on prohibited status

A petition was filed by 110 opposition MPs from seven political parties in June 2019 asking the Constitutional Court to rule whether Prayut is prohibited from holding a Cabinet position under the charter.

The accusers contended that Prayut’s status as PM should end because he was also serving as head of the junta National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) at the time of his appointment. For them, the position should have been regarded as “other official of the state”, a prohibited status for any Cabinet member.

In September 2019, the Constitutional Court ruled that the NCPO chief was not an “other official”, clearing the way for Prayut to stay on as head of the government.

Military residence case

In November 2020, MP Prasert Chantararuangthong, in his capacity as secretary-general of the opposition Pheu Thai Party, filed a petition with the court through the House speaker, asking whether Prayut violated the Constitution by living in his military residence.

Prasert cited Articles 184 and 186 of the Constitution, which prohibits government ministers from receiving any special benefits from a government agency. The accuser said Prayut had lived in his military residence at no cost even though he he had retired as Army general.