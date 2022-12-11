70% of voters expect Pheu Thai to win the next election, survey finds
Pheu Thai will win the next election and lead a coalition that will replace the current one, but there is little if any chance that it will work with the leading party in the current ruling coalition, the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), according to a survey released on Sunday.
More than 70% of the 1,310 adults surveyed said Phue Thai was certain (32.44%) or highly likely (40.38%) to win the next election.
None of the other six major political parties came close, according to the survey conducted nationwide by the National Institute of Development Administration from December 7 to 9.
The respondents were asked whether it was possible for each of the six parties to lead the next government and given four choices: certainly, highly possible, little chance and impossible.
The six parties are Pheu Thai, led by Cholnan Srikaew, Move Forward (Pita Limjaroenrat), the PPRP (Gen Prawit Wongsuwan), the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (Pirapan Salirathavibhaga), Bhumjaithai (Anutin Charnvirakul), and Democrat Party (Jurin Laksanawisit).
The results to the first question were:
Pheu Thai
- Certainly: 32.44%
- Highly: 40.38%
- Little Chance: 16.88%
- Impossible: 8.24%
- No comment: 2.06%
Move Forward
- Certainly: 11.00%
- Highly: 30.23%
- Little Chance: 31.45%
- Impossible: 23.66%
- No comment: 3.66%
PPRP
- Certainly: 10.76%
- Highly: 20.38%
- Little Chance: 32.60%
- Impossible: 33.51%
- No comment: 2.75%
Ruam Thai Sang Chart
- Certainly: 5.73%
- Highly: 15.73%
- Little Chance: 31.45%
- Impossible: 43.12%
- No comment: 3.97%
Bhumjaithai
- Certainly: 4.96%
- Highly: 21.60%
- Little Chance: 39.16%
- Impossible: 30.84%
- No comment: 3.44%
Democrat
- Certainly: 4.58%
- Highly: 13.20%
- Little chance: 40.69%
- Impossible: 38.93%
- No comment: 2.60%
When asked whether Pheu Thai would work with the PPRP in a coalition government after the next election, most respondents expressed disbelief:
- 45.65% said it was completely unbelievable
- 29.24% said it was rather unbelievable
- 16.64% say it was rather believable
- 5.19% say it was completely believable.
The Election Commission has set a tentative election date of May 7, 2023. This date was selected based on the assumption that the House of Representatives would complete its term on March 22.