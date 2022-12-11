70% of voters expect Pheu Thai to win the next election, survey finds

More than 70% of the 1,310 adults surveyed said Phue Thai was certain (32.44%) or highly likely (40.38%) to win the next election.

None of the other six major political parties came close, according to the survey conducted nationwide by the National Institute of Development Administration from December 7 to 9.

The respondents were asked whether it was possible for each of the six parties to lead the next government and given four choices: certainly, highly possible, little chance and impossible.