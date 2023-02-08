Prayut failed to honour promises made before coup, Chuwit says

When Prayut seized power by toppling the Yingluck Shinawatra government on May 22 2014, he promised to wipe out corruption and crack down on gambling, the former politician and massage parlor wrote on Facebook late Tuesday night.

Prayut has been done to eliminate corruption by police, he said. They are still taking bribes, and this allows social-vice businesses, especially online gambling, to thrive, he added.

“The prime minister has been in power for eight years following the power seizure [for which he] cited corruption as a cause. He has absolute power like Field Marshal Plaek Phibunsongkham in the past, but he didn’t act to wipe out or lessen corruption,” Chuwit said. “Instead, he has become a part of the system of nepotism that continues without doing anything.”