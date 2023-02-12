Coalition whips ask MPs to attend final showdown in Parliament

Coalition partners should not try to force the debate scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday to collapse by encouraging their MPs not to attend the full debate so that a quorum remains for the government to respond, said Democrat Party MP Chinnaworn Boonyakiat, a deputy chief of the government coordinating committee on parliamentary affairs.

Chinnaworn was commenting on speculation that the Bhumjaithai Party, a key coalition partner, would allow the opposition to grill the government and then have its MPs exit the debate to prevent the government from responding to all allegations against it.

The Bhumjaithai Party is known for its habit of switching to the winning side and is expected to become a member of a Pheu Thai Party-led coalition after the next election, tentatively scheduled for May 7.