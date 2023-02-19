Thaksin’s daughter remains top choice for PM in new poll

The daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra -- who was also ousted in a coup -- was selected by 31% of eligible voters in a poll conducted in Chonburi province by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) from February 7 to 14.

Pheu Thai was the top party, with 38.82% of the 1,100 residents of the eastern province selecting both its constituency- and party-list candidates, Nida said on Sunday.

The results paint a bleak picture for Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha.

A mere 18.82% of those surveyed said they’d vote for him to be the next PM, while his newly formed United Thai Nation Party struggled to surpass 16%.