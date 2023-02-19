Thailand's ruling party has new slogan: ‘We’ll turn bribes into taxes’

“Turning bribes into taxes will be a key election campaign policy of the Palang Pracharth party,” Chaiwut said.

The Palang Pracharath party believes that strictly enforcing laws against organised crime is necessary, but it may also amend laws in ways that reduce bribery and increase taxes at the same time, Chaiwut said.

He gave the commonplace example of nightspot operators paying bribes to police to remain open after legal hours.

Many other countries have more liberal laws for nightlife, Chaiwut said.