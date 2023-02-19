High possibility of PPRP joining Pheu Thai coalition: Thammanat

Thammanat Prompow, a former PPRP secretary-general who is often referred to as Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan’s lieutenant, said on Sunday that nothing is certain in politics and what appears impossible can be possible.

He was responding to reporters’ questions as to whether there is any chance the ruling party will become part of a coalition with opposition leader Pheu Thai after the next general election.

Thammanat said the outcome would depend on how many seats Pheu Thai, PPRP and other parties win in the election, which is tentatively scheduled for May 7 if there is no House dissolution.

Thammanat and 20 other former PPRP MPs were expelled early last year for allegedly conspiring against Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha. They later joined the Thai Economic Party.