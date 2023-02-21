Court accepts EC petition for ruling on counting stateless people in House seats distribution

A source said the court had scheduled March 3 for all judges to individually adjudicate on the matter, and the majority view would be the court’s ruling.

Following mounting criticism and fear that the dispute could affect the legitimacy of the election, the EC resolved on February 14 to seek a ruling from the Constitution Court. The EC is seeking an interpretation on whether the term “Thai citizens” in the charter for calculating the allocation of House seats should include only those with Thai citizenship or whether it also includes stateless people living in the kingdom.

The EC had announced earlier that it had based the distribution of 400 House seats to 77 provinces on the population census of December 31. The EC also said that the same method had been used in previous elections.