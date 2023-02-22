Move Forward calls on Piyabutr to help in election push

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Pita said three years had passed since the government's attempt to destroy a small opposition party.

He invited Piyabutr, who was banned from party politics by the dissolution ruling, to help ensure Move Forward followed up on the electoral success of its predecessor.

"The party is working hard to combat the government in the upcoming general election, such as by choosing constituencies we can win and seeking more members," Pita said.

"Piyabutr should help the Move Forward Party, in line with the law, to show people they are wrong to underestimate the party," he added.

Pita was speaking after Piyabutr expressed concern on Monday that the Pheu Thai Party could be heading for a landslide election victory at the expense of Move Forward. Piyabutr urged Move Forward to switch its campaign image from a pro-democracy party opposing dictatorship to a new political force combatting the old politics.

Meanwhile, Thanathorn tweeted that he is ready to support Pita as the next prime minister.