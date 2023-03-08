Sudarat announces her party’s women-oriented policies on Int’l Women’s Day

Once popular with Bangkokians, Sudarat brought other women members of the Thai Sang Thai Party forward at the press conference. Among the members presenting the party’s women-oriented policies were spokesperson Tidarat Yingcharoen and her deputy Nitcha Bunla.

Sudarat said she was calling on Thailand’s women, who account for more than half of the population, and the 10-million LGBTQ population to vote for her party in the upcoming election.

She said that with their mandate, she will be able to ensure better female representation in Parliament and push for more equitable policies.