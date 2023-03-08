Sudarat announces her party’s women-oriented policies on Int’l Women’s Day
Veteran politician Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan marked International Women’s Day on Wednesday by announcing her party’s key policies that are specially designed for women.
Once popular with Bangkokians, Sudarat brought other women members of the Thai Sang Thai Party forward at the press conference. Among the members presenting the party’s women-oriented policies were spokesperson Tidarat Yingcharoen and her deputy Nitcha Bunla.
Sudarat said she was calling on Thailand’s women, who account for more than half of the population, and the 10-million LGBTQ population to vote for her party in the upcoming election.
She said that with their mandate, she will be able to ensure better female representation in Parliament and push for more equitable policies.
The policies her party has devised so far are:
• More women in politics: The party will push for a 20% increase in women MPs and senior permanent officials.
• Women Care Foundations: Bodies will be set up in 878 districts nationwide to help women suffering from domestic abuse to become independent by teaching them career skills.
• More funding for social support centres in public hospitals: With more funding, these centres will be able to help more women and children who may be victims of social violence. The centre will also provide medical and prenatal care to low or no-income women.
• Funds to support single mothers: Sudarat said Thailand has some 370,000 single mothers, four times higher than single fathers. However, only 50,000 of these mothers receive financial support from the government in some provinces. These funds will help give these mothers new skills, so they can become independent with financial security.
• Support centres nationwide: These centres will be on hand to provide support and help women in need and protect them from all forms of violence and assault.
Sudarat said her party will also push for Thailand to adhere to the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women by ensuring gender equity in education and workplaces.