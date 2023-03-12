Udon Thani voters want Paetongtarn as next Thai PM, survey shows
A recent opinion survey found that most voters in the Northeast province of Udon Thani want Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the next PM.
The results of the survey conducted by the National Institute Development Administration (Nida) Poll were announced on Sunday. The poll clearly showed that Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of former fugitive PM Thaksin Shinawatra, is overwhelmingly popular in the province. Paetongtarn leads the Pheu Thai Party’s Family Project.
The survey found that 48.24% of the 1,020 respondents in Udon Thani wanted Paetongtarn as the next PM, leaving the second and third choices far behind. Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat won 11.96%, while Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a tentative candidate of the United Thai Nation Party, got 10.29%.
Nida Poll said the survey was carried out from February 24 to March 2 via telephone interviews. The respondents are at least 18 and come from different educational and income backgrounds.
Udon Thani is seen as the stronghold of Pheu Thai as it is a base of the red-shirt movement, whose members support Thaksin and Pheu Thai.
Previous surveys by Nida Poll found that Paetongtarn topped most national polls, though Prayut won the South and some southern border provinces.
The Pheu Thai also won an overwhelming 61% from respondents when it came to choosing both constituency and party-list MPs, the survey found.
Here are the top 10 answers to some questions posed in the poll.
Who will Udon Thani pick as the next PM?
• 48.24%: Paetongtarn
• 11.96%: Pita
• 10.29%: Prayut
• 7.84%: Undecided
• 7.55%: Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan (Thai Sang Thai Party leader)
• 5.59%: Pol General Seri Temeeyaves (Seri Ruam Thai Party leader)
• 2.45%: Cholnan Srikaew (Pheu Thai leader)
• 2.06%: Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party leader)
• 1.18%: Korn Chatikavanij (Chart Pattana Kla leader)
• 2.84%: Others
Which party would you choose for constituency-based candidates?
• 61.27%: Pheu Thai
• 14.41%: Move Forward
• 7.16%: United Thai Nation
• 2.84%: Seri Ruam Thai
• 2.75%: Bhumjaithai
• 2.65%: Undecided
• 1.27%: Democrat/Palang Pracharath (tied)
• 1.48%: Others
Which party would you pick for party-list candidates?
• 61.08%: Pheu Thai
• 14.41%: Move Forward
• 7.75%: United Thai Nation
• 2.84%: Bhumjaithai
• 2.75%: Seri Ruam Thai
• 2.65%: Undecided
• 1.37%: Democrat
• 2.44%: Others