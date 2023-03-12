Udon Thani voters want Paetongtarn as next Thai PM, survey shows

The results of the survey conducted by the National Institute Development Administration (Nida) Poll were announced on Sunday. The poll clearly showed that Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of former fugitive PM Thaksin Shinawatra, is overwhelmingly popular in the province. Paetongtarn leads the Pheu Thai Party’s Family Project.

The survey found that 48.24% of the 1,020 respondents in Udon Thani wanted Paetongtarn as the next PM, leaving the second and third choices far behind. Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat won 11.96%, while Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a tentative candidate of the United Thai Nation Party, got 10.29%.

Nida Poll said the survey was carried out from February 24 to March 2 via telephone interviews. The respondents are at least 18 and come from different educational and income backgrounds.

Udon Thani is seen as the stronghold of Pheu Thai as it is a base of the red-shirt movement, whose members support Thaksin and Pheu Thai.