Srettha steps on stage for Pheu Thai at rally that draws 20,000 people

He called on them to vote for the party and its candidates if they want a brighter future for Thailand, and painted a bleak picture of the country’s current condition.

Opportunities have been squandered. Incomes have fallen. Prices have risen. Drugs are peddled nationwide. Capable people are migrating to other countries, Srettha said.

The situation is so bad that young couples do not want to have children because they cannot see a positive future for them, he told the crowd at Phichit Technical College in Muang district.

Srettha said the blame lies with one person: Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha.