Thai Sang Thai vows to end PM2.5 pollution in Bangkok in three years if it comes to power

She said the Thai Sang Thai government would also strictly monitor construction sites of mega-projects, such as electric railways, to prevent dust emissions above the safe limit.

As part of long-term measures, Thai Sang Thai would propose the change of buses and motorcycles to electric vehicles. Vehicles with old engines would also be required to be transformed into electric vehicles, she added.

Sudarat said the government would also support farmers to have access to weed-processing machines so that they would not have to burn weeds or leftovers at their plantations.

Sudarat warned that Bangkok was also under threat of floods due to rising sea levels caused by global warming. She cited a report by Greenpeace that Bangkok would be under sea water in 10 years.

She said her government would cite the Delta Works project of Netherlands for a case study on how to build dams so as to prevent the rising sea from flooding Bangkok.

Sudarat urged Don Muang people to vote for Karun, saying he has served them for a long time and has been fighting for democracy until he faced a terrorism charge.

Speaking to the rally, Anudit promised that if Thai Sang Thai became a part of the next government, it would reduce the cost of power for household use to 3.5 baht per unit.

He alleged that the current power rate was too high because the Electricity Generating of Thailand had inked contracts in advance to buy up to 53,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity from private power plants although real usage had never reached 33,000kWh. He said the 60% excessive power reserve inflated the power bills at the expense of the consumers.