Democrats push for Bangkok low emission zone to solve PM2.5 crisis

The measures were announced as part of the Democrat’s election campaign platform for Bangkok on Monday.

Deputy party leader Ongart Klampaiboon told a press conference at the Bangkok Art & Culture Centre that the low-emission zone policy was part of the Democrat’s “declaration of war against PM2.5”.

He added that the low-emission zone was needed because past and current Bangkok administrations had failed to tackle the PM2.5 haze problem properly, leading to the crisis we see today.

Certain Bangkok Metropolitan Administration executives had dismissed the problem as seasonal and said it would solve itself over time, Ongart said. He also accused the current Bangkok administration of not taking serious measures to tackle the increasing problem of fine-dust pollution.