Democrats push for Bangkok low emission zone to solve PM2.5 crisis
The Democrat Party has vowed to turn 16 inner Bangkok districts into low-emission zones to solve the PM2.5 air pollution crisis if it wins power at the upcoming election.
The measures were announced as part of the Democrat’s election campaign platform for Bangkok on Monday.
Deputy party leader Ongart Klampaiboon told a press conference at the Bangkok Art & Culture Centre that the low-emission zone policy was part of the Democrat’s “declaration of war against PM2.5”.
He added that the low-emission zone was needed because past and current Bangkok administrations had failed to tackle the PM2.5 haze problem properly, leading to the crisis we see today.
Certain Bangkok Metropolitan Administration executives had dismissed the problem as seasonal and said it would solve itself over time, Ongart said. He also accused the current Bangkok administration of not taking serious measures to tackle the increasing problem of fine-dust pollution.
Suchatchavee Suwansawas, who chairs the Democrats’ Bangkok policy committee, said the party has come up with three measures to tackle PM2.5 after listening to city residents.
First, 16 districts in inner Bangkok would be declared low-emission zones in a pilot project, Suchatchavee said. The 16 districts are Phra Nakhon, Pomprap, Samphanthawong, Dusit, Phayathai, Ratchathewi, Pathumwan, Sathorn, Bang Rak, Bang Kho Laem, Bang Phlat, Bangkok Noi, Bangkok Yai, Klong San, Thonburi, and Yannawa.
The proposed low-emission zone covers over 300 schools and 40 hospitals that are being severely affected by PM2.5 pollution, he said. Authorities there would clamp down on vehicles emitting black smoke and construction sites generating dust – two major sources of PM2.5 haze.
Second, the public would get access to timely, localised and accurate information about current levels of air pollution.
Suchatchavee said authorities must show the current levels of PM2.5 in schools, hospitals and construction sites so that the people could protect themselves accordingly.
Third, the government would urgently enact a “clean air bill” with public participation. The bill would set targets for clean air and would decentralize the power for monitoring air pollution to the people.
Suchatchavee said the bill would also levy tax on individuals or companies that cause PM2.5 dust to pollute the air. The tax would act as a pollution deterrent while revenue would be used to provide remedies for people affected.
PM2.5 levels have soared above the safe threshold of 50 micrograms per cubic metre of air in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and other parts of Thailand over the past few weeks. Prolonged exposure to unsafe levels of PM2.5 is linked with heart and lung conditions.