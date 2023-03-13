Chart Pattana Kla vows to ease people’s burden by restructuring energy prices

Suwat Liptapanlop said the party will also seek to boost people’s incomes.

He was speaking at an event hosted on Monday by Matichon for key parties to deliver their campaign platforms.

He said Thailand’s price structure for oil and gas needs to be changed. To do this, he said, the party will try to reduce the gross refining margin and marketing margin of refineries and oil-distribution firms to lower retail prices.

This change in pricing will also reduce people’s monthly power bills, Suwat added.