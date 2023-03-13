Chart Pattana Kla vows to ease people’s burden by restructuring energy prices
Chart Pattana Kla Party will restructure the prices of oil and gas to ease people’s burden if it wins in the upcoming election, the party’s chairman promised.
Suwat Liptapanlop said the party will also seek to boost people’s incomes.
He was speaking at an event hosted on Monday by Matichon for key parties to deliver their campaign platforms.
He said Thailand’s price structure for oil and gas needs to be changed. To do this, he said, the party will try to reduce the gross refining margin and marketing margin of refineries and oil-distribution firms to lower retail prices.
This change in pricing will also reduce people’s monthly power bills, Suwat added.
He said his party will seek to change the income tax structure and exempt low-income earners from having to pay taxes.
As for generating more revenue, Suwat said Chart Pattana Kla has many viable economic policies that will generate at least 5 trillion baht in revenue for the country every year.
These policies include environmentally friendly projects like selling carbon credits and producing electric vehicles.
The party has also come up with projects promoting wellness tourism for aged travellers, projects to draw LGBTQ tourists as well as holidaymakers interested in spiritual getaways.
He said with these projects, the party will be able to double the number of foreign tourists from 40 million before the pandemic to 80 million in four years.
Chart Pattana Kla also plans to generate revenue by promoting Thailand’s soft power in films, martial arts, fashion and food festivals.
The party’s other plan is to boost employment in agro-industries by using crops to produce industrial products, so farmers can earn more.
Suwat added that Chart Pattana Kla’s aim is to also promote the Northeast as a new economic corridor linking Thailand to China via the Belt and Road initiative.