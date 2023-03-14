House to be dissolved next Monday, says Thanakorn ahead of Cabinet’s last meeting

He also said that this was the last Cabinet meeting before the caretaker Cabinet takes over.

“This is likely to be the last Cabinet meeting [under the full authority of the government] as reported by the media,” Thanakorn replied when asked to confirm if this was indeed the last meeting.

Last week, Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha strongly hinted that he will dissolve the House after the Cabinet holds its last official meeting this week.

The premier has repeatedly said he will dissolve the House to make it easier for MPs to prepare for the upcoming election. He also said the House dissolution would be carefully timed so the election can be held on May 7 as scheduled by the Election Commission.