Prawit to end political strife by ‘opening his heart’ to all sides

The deputy prime minister and leader of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, made the pledge in the last of a six-part series of essays posted on Facebook.

His government will respect the voice of the majority while also heeding the opinions of the minority, he wrote in an essay titled “Conclusion: Leaving conflict behind”.

His former ally, Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha – who has left the ruling party – said he doubted that Prawit wrote the essays on his own, explaining that they sound like the views of his close aides.

In previous essays, Prawit said he would end the series by providing a real solution to solving the decades-long political conflict between conservatives and progressives, describing the former as a powerful and influential elite.