Thai voters can register for absentee voting in person, online or via app

These voters have until April 9 to register either in person at a local electoral office, by mail, through the website www.election.dopa.go.th, or through the Smart Vote mobile application. The app was developed by the Election Commission (EC).

This registration system applies to voters who will not be able to cast their ballots on election day, those living outside their registered constituency and Thais living overseas.

To be eligible, voters must be Thai nationals aged 18 and above on election day and must be registered residents of the constituency at least 90 before the election. Naturalised Thais must be holding citizenship for at least five years.

Monks, priests, inmates, and people whose electoral rights have been revoked are prohibited from casting votes.

