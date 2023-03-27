Move Forward reaffirms decision to contest all 400 constituencies

Move Forward deputy spokesman Karoonpon Tieansuwan said earlier reports in some media that the party would contest House seats in only 60 provinces due to its inability to hold primaries in other provinces were not true.

Karoonpon said Move Forward has finished primaries in all, except one province. He said the primary in the last province would be done within this month.

“I’m confident the party would be ready to field all 500 candidates before the candidacy registration date,” Karoonpon said.

The Election Commission has scheduled April 3-7 for registering candidates to contest in 400 constituencies and April 4-7 for registering candidates to vie for 100 party-list House seats.