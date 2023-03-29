CEOs want the next government to cut power costs, stimulate economy: survey

He said said 60% of the respondents want the next government to reduce manufacturing costs by reducing utility and other fees, while 59.5% want the next government to expand the criteria used to obtain tax privileges from the Board of Investment and add new ones.

Montree said 58.3% of respondents called for more economic stimulus measures, including increasing the purchasing power of consumers.

To address the labour shortage, 65.8% of the respondents want the next government to support a payment system based on skills and to improve labour welfare to reduce the cost of living for workers.

Montree said 65.1% of respondents want the next government to allocate a budget to increase labour efficiency and that 63% want it to make productivity a national agenda.

Combatting corruption was also high on the list. Montree said 74.7% of the respondents want the next government to fine tune regulations on government projects that they consider too restrictive, and to cancel the law they described as outdated.

He said 62.1% of the respondents want state agencies to use an electronic-bidding system to prevent collusion and 58.3% wanted the government to cancel the current approval system for bidders and replace it with one where business operators report how they have complied with the law.