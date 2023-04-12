All 6 election watchdogs have strayed from Thailand, nervous officials say

It is inappropriate for all six commissioners to leave the country when they are required to be in Thailand to decide urgent issues, commission sources said on condition of anonymity.

The six commissioners left the country for official visits beginning on April 4 and will not return to Thailand until April 14, commission sources said.

Commission chairman Ittiporn Boonprakong is visiting countries in Africa, while commissioners Santhad Siri-ananpaiboon and Chatchai Chanpraisri are visiting Hungary and Slovakia.