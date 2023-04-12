All 6 election watchdogs have strayed from Thailand, nervous officials say
Election Commission officials are expressing dismay that all six commissioners have left Thailand at the same time, saying that during an election campaign they are urgently needed at home to do their job.
It is inappropriate for all six commissioners to leave the country when they are required to be in Thailand to decide urgent issues, commission sources said on condition of anonymity.
The six commissioners left the country for official visits beginning on April 4 and will not return to Thailand until April 14, commission sources said.
Commission chairman Ittiporn Boonprakong is visiting countries in Africa, while commissioners Santhad Siri-ananpaiboon and Chatchai Chanpraisri are visiting Hungary and Slovakia.
Commissioner Pakorn Mahannop is visiting Germany and Switzerland.
Commissioner Titichet Nutchanart is in the United States and Commissioner Lertwiroj Kowattana is visiting New Zealand and Australia.
They say they are studying how to manage overseas voting.
The Election Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for April 25, leaving the six commissioners with just 19 days to ensure a smooth election on May 14, commission sources said.
In the past, the EC selected just one or two commissioners to make foreign trips during an election campaign so that the rest could continue to prepare for the vote, the sources said.
The commissioners left Thailand as soon as the voter registration for Thais living overseas began, so their trips may not be useful, the sources said, adding that ballots have not yet been sent to Thai embassies, so the commissioners cannot even observe election preparations abroad.