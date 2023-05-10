King okays special Senate sessions to endorse members of 3 agencies

The command states that the Senate speaker has informed the King that the Senate is obliged under the Constitution’s Article 126 (2) to consider the qualifications of potential members of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), the State Audit Commission, and the Election Commission. The special session will begin on May 23.

The royal command, countersigned by Senate Speaker Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, was issued on Monday and published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday.

A royal command for a special session was necessary because the Parliament is in recess pending the election of a new House of Representatives.