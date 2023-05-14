Move Forward on track to win 32 of 33 seats in Bangkok

According to unofficial counts reported by Thai PBS from polling stations at 8.13pm, Move Forward will win 32 of 33 seats in Bangkok, leaving only one seat for the Pheu Thai Party.

All other parties, including the Democrats and Palang Pracharath, will be wiped out.

In the previous election in March 2019, Palang Pracharath won 12 seats in Bangkok, while Future Forward (Move Forward’s predecessor) and Pheu Thai each won nine seats.