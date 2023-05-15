Krabi sees highest voter turnout, Mae Hong Son lowest
Krabi saw the highest voter turnout for the general election with more than 90% of eligible voters exercising their right, while Mae Hong Son had the lowest with 62%.
Just over 39 million (39,293,867) – or 75.22% of Thailand’s 52.2 million eligible voters – turned out at polling stations on Sunday, according to the unverified vote count published by the Election Commission (EC) on Monday.
Sunday saw the highest voter turnout for the past seven elections.
The EC had finished counting votes at 94,012 polling stations or 98.82% of the 95,137 polling stations nationwide.
The five provinces with the highest number of voters were:
- Bangkok with 3.3 million or 73.82% of eligible voters
- Nakhon Ratchasima: 1.617 million (76.26%)
- Chiang Mai: 1.073 million (80.62%)
- Ubon Ratchathani: 1.069 million (72.53%)
- Khon Kaen: 1.051 million (72.53%)
The top 10 provinces with highest turnout percentage were:
- Krabi: 325,025 or 90.98% turnout
- Phatthalung: 352,577 or 84.46% turnout
- Lamphun: 281,068 or 84.19% turnout
- Chachoengsao: 483,898 or 83.87% turnout
- Phitsanulok: 574,333 or 83.66% turnout
- Nakhon Pathom: 617,256 or 83.44% turnout
- Nakhon Nayok: 173,608 or 82.69% turnout
- Saraburi: 420,642 or 82.64% turnout
- Songkhla: 899,222 or 81.87% turnout
- Ratchaburi: 551,682 or 80.84% turnout
The 10 provinces with the lowest turnout percentage:
- Mae Hong Son: 112,809 or 62.34% turnout
- Ang Thong: 142,644 or 63.49% turnout (98.98% votes counted)
- Nong Khai: 266,954 or 65.08% turnout
- Nong Bua Lamphu: 272,147 or 67.11% turnout
- Udon Thani: 842,344 or 67.45% turnout
- Sakon Nakhon: 615,973 or 67.71% turnout
- Nakhon Si Thammarat: 843,200 or 69.07% turnout (91.86% votes counted)
- Roi Et: 733,789 or 69.57% turnout
- Buri Ram: 872,150 or 69.76% turnout
- Nakhon Phanom: 397,999 or 70.03% turnout.