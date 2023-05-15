Krabi sees highest voter turnout, Mae Hong Son lowest

Just over 39 million (39,293,867) – or 75.22% of Thailand’s 52.2 million eligible voters – turned out at polling stations on Sunday, according to the unverified vote count published by the Election Commission (EC) on Monday.

Sunday saw the highest voter turnout for the past seven elections.

The EC had finished counting votes at 94,012 polling stations or 98.82% of the 95,137 polling stations nationwide.