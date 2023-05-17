Move Forward okay with Thaksin's return if he will serve jail terms

The source said core members of the party had discussed Thaksin’s announcement that he would seek to return to Thailand.

Before the Sunday election, Thaksin had repeatedly stated on social media that he wanted to return to Thailand by July this year and that he would not mind serving his jail term.

According to the source, Move Forward, which won the Sunday election, would not oppose Thaksin’s return but he must return via the normal process and channel and there would be no special prison arrangements for him.