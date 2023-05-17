Move Forward lines up changes for 45 laws as soon as Parliament reopens

She said Move Forward will also push for a political amnesty bill to return justice to those behind bars over political conflicts since 2006.

Bencha said this bill would provide the first step towards solving Thailand’s deep political divide.

She said a committee will be set up to see which cases will be eligible for amnesty.

The party will also amend some laws to eliminate the legal legacy of the National Council for Peace and Order, as well as reform the police and armed forces and keep them out of civilian politics.

• 8 laws on rights and liberty: Bencha said these laws are at the core of the party’s manifesto and it will push for their amendment within the first 100 days.

Among other things, the party will push for the amendment of Articles 112 and 116 of the Criminal Code and Computer Crimes Act.

The party will also put gay marriage up for deliberation and push for its enactment within 100 days of the new House’s term. The party will also push for a bill endorsing sexual diversity.