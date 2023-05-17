Move Forward lines up changes for 45 laws as soon as Parliament reopens
Move Forward Party will submit 45 bills to either amend or enact new laws once Parliament reopens, a party executive said.
Bencha Saengchantra, a Move Forward party-list MP, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the 45 bills will aim to reform the bureaucracy and abolish mandatory conscription.
In her post, she grouped the 45 items into eight groups, as follows:
• 11 political laws: Move Forward will seek to amend relevant laws to allow the setting up of a new charter-drafting assembly, so a new people-centric charter can be written.
The party will also amend the Military Service Act to end forced conscription to a voluntary system. Bencha said if this act is amended within a year, young Thai men will not be forced to draw lots to serve in the armed forces next year.
She said Move Forward will also push for a political amnesty bill to return justice to those behind bars over political conflicts since 2006.
Bencha said this bill would provide the first step towards solving Thailand’s deep political divide.
She said a committee will be set up to see which cases will be eligible for amnesty.
The party will also amend some laws to eliminate the legal legacy of the National Council for Peace and Order, as well as reform the police and armed forces and keep them out of civilian politics.
• 8 laws on rights and liberty: Bencha said these laws are at the core of the party’s manifesto and it will push for their amendment within the first 100 days.
Among other things, the party will push for the amendment of Articles 112 and 116 of the Criminal Code and Computer Crimes Act.
The party will also put gay marriage up for deliberation and push for its enactment within 100 days of the new House’s term. The party will also push for a bill endorsing sexual diversity.
• 6 laws on bureaucratic reform: Among other things, there will be a new law that requires government agencies to make all information public and establish an effective system to prevent corruption.
There will also be new laws making it convenient for people to obtain permissions or licenses from the state to push for the decentralisation of administrative power and the budget. Move Forward will also push for provincial governors to be elected, she added.
• 8 laws on land reform: The party will push for amendments to solve land disputes between people and the state, as well as give farmers the right to farm on their land among other things.
• 4 laws on public service: These amendments will aim at boosting public services, including water facilities and public transportation.
• 2 labour laws: Relevant laws will be amended to boost workers’ rights.
• 4 laws on the economy: Move Forward will push for the enactment of the progressive liquor act, a bill to collect taxes on large plots of land and a bill to collect tax from the wealthy. It will also push to amend the Fishery Act so local fishermen can earn their livelihood conveniently.
• 2 environment laws: The party will push for the enactment of a climate change bill to set a limit on carbon emissions so Thailand can reach a net zero goal by 2050. It will also amend the law related to the transport of toxic substances.