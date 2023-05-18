Cholnan vows to help Move Forward muster 376 votes to elect Pita as PM

Cholnan made the promise at a joint press conference held by eight parties to announce a coalition government of 313 MPs headed by Move Forward.

“I hereby affirm that we will complete the mission [to get Pita elected as PM]. We will push for 376 votes in Parliament,” Cholnan said.

“Instead of leaving it to any one party, we must help each other to form the government and elect the prime minister of the people,” he added.

To be elected, a PM candidate needs majority support in a vote by 500 MPs and 250 senators.