FTI advises Pita to be cautious when hiking minimum daily wages

However, Pita said his transitional committee will study the wage hikes introduced in 2013 and base its final decision on the study’s results.

Meanwhile, several private organisations have voiced concern that the enforcement of a high daily minimum wage across the country will reduce Thailand’s competitiveness in the world market.

Pita responded to this by saying the transitional committee will also study the competitiveness of Thai companies.

Some private agencies also proposed that instead of increasing the daily minimum wage for unskilled workers, the government can consider raising the pay for skilled workers under a “pay by skill” principle. To this Pita said his party had a similar policy.

As for raising wages within 100 days as promised, Pita sounded cautious.

“Some policies can be implemented fast, but some measures require more prudence,” he said.

As for whether a new government can be formed by August as hoped by the private sector, Pita said he does not know as it depends entirely on how soon the Election Commission endorses the election results.

Meanwhile, FTI VP Isares told the reporters that Pita had met FTI leaders to build mutual understanding and confidence in the next government.

He said the topics discussed at the meeting covered wages, utility bills, help for small and medium enterprises and amending legislations seen as obstacles to doing business.

“This is a new era in which the leader of a soon-to-be-formed coalition meets the private sector to exchange information,” Isares said.

He added that the FTI had reiterated its stand that the next government apply caution and look at all sides of the coin before making a final decision on wage hikes.

“We are not worried about the hike, but the rate should be acceptable to all sides concerned,” Isares added.