Group rallies outside Parliament wants senators to vote for Pita as PM

Around 5pm, up to 300 protesters staged a protest in front of Parliament, near Boon Rawd Brewery Company. They demanded that the 250 appointed senators vote for Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat to be the next PM, saying that it was the people's verdict.

The Senate met in an extraordinary session on Tuesday (May 23) to approve candidates from independent organisations. However, the meeting was adjourned at 2pm.