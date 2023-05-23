Group rallies outside Parliament wants senators to vote for Pita as PMbackground-defaultbackground-default
TUESDAY, May 23, 2023
Group rallies outside Parliament wants senators to vote for Pita as PM

TUESDAY, May 23, 2023

Police were deployed on Tuesday evening to ensure security in Bangkok’s Dusit district after the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration announced a rally against senators at Parliament building.

Around 5pm, up to 300 protesters staged a protest in front of Parliament, near Boon Rawd Brewery Company. They demanded that the 250 appointed senators vote for Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat to be the next PM, saying that it was the people's verdict.

The Senate met in an extraordinary session on Tuesday (May 23) to approve candidates from independent organisations. However, the meeting was adjourned at 2pm.

