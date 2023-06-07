Move Forward-led coalition sets up 2 more panels to prepare to govern

“If the government is set up sooner, it will bode well for the budgeting [process] and economic stimulus,” Pita said.

The eight partners also set guidelines for the next meeting, which will be held on June 20 at the head office of the Thai Sang Thai Party.

Pita said reforming the fisheries is part of the memorandum of understanding signed by the coalition partners so they agreed to set up a working panel to oversee it.

The new working panel overseeing the budget will allow the next government to prepare its budget bill faster, he added.

On May 30 when the coalition set up the transitional committee, it also set up seven working panels to work on the following issues:

• Rising electricity and fuel costs

• The impact of drought and the El Niño phenomenon

• Turmoil in the deep South

• Amendments to the Constitution

• Air pollution and other environmental problems

• Economic difficulties

• Drug issues

After Pita finished his announcement, a reporter asked the coalition leaders to comment on unconfirmed reports that Palang Pacharath Party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan would retire and would allow his MPs to join the coalition.

Pheu Thai’s Cholnan said his party does not comment on hypothetical scenarios.

Another reporter asked whether Pita might be disqualified because of a complaint filed against him alleging he holds shares in a media company.

Cholnan again replied that Pheu Thai does not respond to hypothetical scenarios.

Wan Noor then said reporters often focused on what the Election Commission or the Constitutional Court will do without taking into account the mandate of the people who want Move Forward to lead the next government.