Move Forward-led coalition sets up 2 more panels to prepare to govern
The transitional coordination committee of the Move Forward-led coalition on Wednesday said it has set up two more working groups to help it implement its campaign promises faster if it forms the next government.
One will focus on fisheries reform and another on the government’s budget.
The coalition announced the two new panels after a meeting of its main transitional committee, which is led by Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat.
Leaders of his seven coalition members attended the meeting:
Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew
Prachachart leader Wan Muhamad Noor Matha
Seri Ruam Thai leader Sereepisuth Temeeyaves
Thai Sang Thai deputy leader Anudit Nakhonthap
Fair Party secretary-general Kunwe Suebsaeng
Pheu Thai Ruam Palang leader Wasawat Puangpornsr
Plung Sungkom Mai leader Chaovarit Kachornpongkirati
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Pita said the meeting focused on two topics.
First, coalition partners discussed the current political situation and the time frame for setting up the next government.
The eight partners are happy that the Election Commission will speed up the process for endorsing election victories so that at least 95% of MPs can be endorsed and the House can convene its first meeting, Pita said.
This could result in the coalition formalising itself as a government two or three weeks faster than expected, Pita said.
“If the government is set up sooner, it will bode well for the budgeting [process] and economic stimulus,” Pita said.
The eight partners also set guidelines for the next meeting, which will be held on June 20 at the head office of the Thai Sang Thai Party.
Pita said reforming the fisheries is part of the memorandum of understanding signed by the coalition partners so they agreed to set up a working panel to oversee it.
The new working panel overseeing the budget will allow the next government to prepare its budget bill faster, he added.
On May 30 when the coalition set up the transitional committee, it also set up seven working panels to work on the following issues:
• Rising electricity and fuel costs
• The impact of drought and the El Niño phenomenon
• Turmoil in the deep South
• Amendments to the Constitution
• Air pollution and other environmental problems
• Economic difficulties
• Drug issues
After Pita finished his announcement, a reporter asked the coalition leaders to comment on unconfirmed reports that Palang Pacharath Party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan would retire and would allow his MPs to join the coalition.
Pheu Thai’s Cholnan said his party does not comment on hypothetical scenarios.
Another reporter asked whether Pita might be disqualified because of a complaint filed against him alleging he holds shares in a media company.
Cholnan again replied that Pheu Thai does not respond to hypothetical scenarios.
Wan Noor then said reporters often focused on what the Election Commission or the Constitutional Court will do without taking into account the mandate of the people who want Move Forward to lead the next government.