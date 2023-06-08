New government can rewrite budget bill for next fiscal year: Wissanu

“It’s a normal thing to happen. The new government has different policies so they will change the priority of their budget,” Wissanu said.

The Budget Bureau has drafted the fiscal 2024 budget bill under the administration of outgoing Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and it needs to pass Parliament by the end of September because the fiscal year starts in October.

Wissanu said the caretaker government had to have a budget bill ready in case the formation of the next government is delayed, though previously he said the new government could be formed by mid-August.