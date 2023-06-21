Move Forward, Pheu Thai urged to settle spat over House speaker post swiftly

Wan Noor said his Prachachart Party would vote along with the decision of the coalition after the two largest partners agree on the issue.

“I don’t think coalition MPs will be allowed to vote freely when the House elects the speaker because it will lead to more issues,” Wan Noor said.

By tradition, the post of House speaker goes to the party with the largest number of MPs, and the second and third largest parties get the first and second deputy House speaker posts, respectively, he said.

When asked how many Cabinet seats each of the eight coalition partners will get, Wan Noor said coalition leaders will have to wait until Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat recovers from his third bout of Covid before deciding.

Pita’s latest bout of Covid prompted the coalition to delay its meeting from Thursday until next week.

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew confirmed on Wednesday that most Pheu Thai MPs want the party to take the post of House speaker.

“Most Pheu Thai MPs want Pheu Thai to seek the post and they are convinced Pheu Thai will win a vote in the House in a contest for the post,” Cholnan told reporters after he met with Pheu Thai’s 141 MPs.

“We will have to hold a formal party meeting to make a final decision on the issue,” Cholnan said.