Chart Pattana Kla to elect new leader to replace Korn in August
Chart Pattana Kla will hold a party caucus in early August to elect a new leader and executive board after Korn Chatikavanij resigned as party chief, one of its two MPs said on Thursday.
List MP Wannarat Charnukul was reporting on a meeting of the party’s caretaker leadership held on Thursday afternoon to discuss the election results and analyse the party’s weak points.
Korn had targeted winning at least 10 MP seats in the May 14 poll but the party ended with only two, secured by Wannarat and Nakhon Sawan MP Prasart Tanprasert.
Party sources claimed Korn resigned in a show of responsibility for the disappointing performance, but others said he was told to leave so the party could join the Move Forward-led coalition. Korn is disliked by supporters of Move Forward and its Pheu Thai coalition partner for his role in protests that culminated in the 2014 coup against Yingluck Shinawatra’s government. The coalition initially invited Chart Pattana Kla to join but then rescinded the offer after complaints from supporters.
Wannarat said the party’s acting executive committee had acknowledged Korn’s resignation, announced on Sunday, though Korn is still a party member.
The executive committee agreed to hold a general assembly in August to elect a new leader and executive committee within 60 days, as per party rules.
“We expect to hold the party caucus in early August,” Wannarat said.
He added that Thursday’s meeting did not discuss the election of the House speaker and the prime minister.
The House is expected to elect a new speaker on July 4, while a joint sitting of the House and Senate is set to elect a prime minister about 10 days later.