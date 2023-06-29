Chart Pattana Kla to elect new leader to replace Korn in August

List MP Wannarat Charnukul was reporting on a meeting of the party’s caretaker leadership held on Thursday afternoon to discuss the election results and analyse the party’s weak points.

Korn had targeted winning at least 10 MP seats in the May 14 poll but the party ended with only two, secured by Wannarat and Nakhon Sawan MP Prasart Tanprasert.

Party sources claimed Korn resigned in a show of responsibility for the disappointing performance, but others said he was told to leave so the party could join the Move Forward-led coalition. Korn is disliked by supporters of Move Forward and its Pheu Thai coalition partner for his role in protests that culminated in the 2014 coup against Yingluck Shinawatra’s government. The coalition initially invited Chart Pattana Kla to join but then rescinded the offer after complaints from supporters.