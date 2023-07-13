Pita parries Article 112 attack during PM vote debate: ‘change to be debated’

“I would like to ask what the seven other parties will say when there is an attempt to amend Article 112, even though the MOU does not include it,” Chada said.

Pita used his right of response to point out that the MOU only included policies of the next government, which was why amendment of the lese majesty law was left out.

“Legal amendments depend on Parliament. Once we submit a bill to amend a law, nobody will be able to monopolise any set of attitudes,” he said.

“Those older than me have one set of attitudes, those in the same age with me have another, and those of a younger age have different way of thinking. It’s the duty of MPs to settle ideological disputes through debate, using polite words and reason to find solutions for the country,” he added.

“This is a PM vote debate, not a debate on legal amendments,” Pita noted.