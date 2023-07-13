Pita parries Article 112 attack during PM vote debate: ‘change to be debated’
Thursday’s debate on the prime minister vote began with an attack on Move Forward PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat’s vow to amend Article 112 (the lese majesty law), prompting Pita to respond that any amendment would be decided in Parliament, not by government.
The attack was launched by Bhumjaithai MP Chada Thaised, who was the first parliamentarian to speak in the debate preceding the vote scheduled for 5pm today. Pita is the only candidate.
Chada said his Bhumjaithai could not vote for Pita as Thailand’s 30th prime minister because Move Forward had vowed to amend Article 112, which must remain unchanged to protect the monarchy.
Chada said that although the amendment push was not included in the memorandum of understanding signed by the eight-party Move Forward-led coalition, the seven other parties in the coalition would be obliged to support it once Pita submits it to the House.
“I would like to ask what the seven other parties will say when there is an attempt to amend Article 112, even though the MOU does not include it,” Chada said.
Pita used his right of response to point out that the MOU only included policies of the next government, which was why amendment of the lese majesty law was left out.
“Legal amendments depend on Parliament. Once we submit a bill to amend a law, nobody will be able to monopolise any set of attitudes,” he said.
“Those older than me have one set of attitudes, those in the same age with me have another, and those of a younger age have different way of thinking. It’s the duty of MPs to settle ideological disputes through debate, using polite words and reason to find solutions for the country,” he added.
“This is a PM vote debate, not a debate on legal amendments,” Pita noted.
He told MPs and senators that he was fully qualified and also had full legitimacy to become the prime minister.
Alluding to the media-share case against him pending in the Constitutional Court, he said he must be presumed innocent as per the rule of law. Pita said he hoped MPs and senators would not use the PM vote session as a kangaroo court to convict him of the charge.
He noted that his eight-party coalition of some 312 MPs was larger than the 249 MPs commanded by General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government coalition after the 2019 election.
He had always been transparent in his assets declarations submitted to the National Anti-Corruption Commission so would have no legal issues to bar him from becoming the next prime minister, he said.
Pita also promised to adopt a suitable demeanor after he becomes prime minister, saying he would try to listen and speak less.