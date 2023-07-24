No votes for Pheu Thai if Move Forward still in coalition: senators

Move Forward then passed the baton to Pheu Thai to lead the attempt to form a coalition government.

“If Pheu Thai musters enough support from MPs for forming a government and has no policies that will affect the country’s key institutions, then the senators will support it,” Seree said.

He added that senators would not mind postponing the PM vote, so Pheu Thai can complete negotiations with its partners first.

Over the weekend, Pheu Thai held informal talks with partners of the exiting coalition and they all said they would not join the coalition or vote for Pheu Thai if Move Forward is still part of the alliance.

Senator Kittisak Ratanawaraha said he would not interfere in the formation of the next coalition, but would also not vote for any alliance that has Move Forward as a partner.

Kittisak said Suriya does not have to lobby him for votes because he is only a junior senator.

Senator Anusit Kunakorn said Pheu Thai should take into account national interest when deciding whether or not to include Move Forward in its coalition.

He said senators do not have the right to push for the PM vote to be postponed so Pheu Thai can complete its negotiations. This job, he said, is the responsibility of the Parliament president, and he will need to discuss the schedule with the whips of the two chambers.

Anusit also called on Move Forward supporters to drop plans to rally, because that will only open the door to violence.

He added that Move Forward should also change its belief that it can only be the government. Instead, he said, Move Forward can play a strong role as the opposition party.

He added that most senators have a common stand to not support any party that seeks to amend Article 112 of the Penal Code (lese majeste law) or to provide greater autonomy to the southernmost provinces, apparently referring to Move Forward’s policies.