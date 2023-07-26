Paetongtarn admits she, rest of family concerned about Thaksin's return on Aug 10

In a Facebook post wishing her father a happy birthday on Wednesday, Paetongtarn said Thaksin will land at Don Mueang International Airport on August 10.

“Every July 26 is an important day for me, your daughter. But this year, I can’t believe what I’m typing. On August 10, Dad will return and will be at Don Mueang airport,” her message read.

Paetongtarn said this was the 17th birthday that Thaksin celebrated in exile, and this was the third time that she has missed her father’s birthday party. She added that she could not attend this year because she was preparing for his return.

“Of your 17 birthday celebrations abroad, I have missed twice, and this year will be the third, as I have to make several preparations in Thailand,” Paetongtarn said.