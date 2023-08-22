Suthep lauds Thaksin’s decision to return to face jail sentences

“But I respect the democratic system with the King as head of state. I respect the judicial power and the justice system,” he said.

He added that he had received sentences in harsher cases but did not flee.

“I simply want to tell Thaksin that he has done the right thing to return to Thailand. I don’t hate him personally,” he said.

Protests led by PDRC paved the way for the coup against the government of Thaksin’s sister Yingluck Shinawatra in 2014.

Suthep said his message for Thaksin is: “Believe me, no matter where you live, you won’t be happy even if you have billions or trillions of baht [if you are not home].”

When asked if he thought Thaksin had returned because Pheu Thai was about to take power as the next coalition leader, Suthep said he did not want to be pessimistic.

“I just want to say he made the right decision to return after having fled for almost 20 years. I have no other doubts as to why he returned,” he said.

However, he warned that if Pheu Thai tries to revive the so-called Thaksin regime, in which the government abuses its powers for vested interests, the people will hit the streets again.