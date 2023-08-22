Suthep lauds Thaksin’s decision to return to face jail sentences
Former deputy premier Suthep Thaugsuban said that Thaksin Shinawatra has made the right decision to return home and serve his jail terms.
Suthep, who once led the now-defunct People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) to protest against the “Thaksin regime”, was speaking at the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning after Thaksin’s private jet landed at Don Mueang International Airport at 9am.
Suthep said he had chosen not to comment about Thaksin’s possible return earlier because he was not sure if the former prime minister would return to enter the judicial system.
The former deputy PM was at court to hear a ruling in a malfeasance case against him related to a police station construction project. He has been acquitted.
Suthep said he did not expect to come face to face with Thaksin when he is brought to court to formally hear the court verdicts against him.
“It’s good that Thaksin has finally relented and has made the right decision to return and face the judicial system,” Suthep said.
He added that both he and Thaksin are the same age, having been born in the same year and same month, and both also worked in politics.
“But I respect the democratic system with the King as head of state. I respect the judicial power and the justice system,” he said.
He added that he had received sentences in harsher cases but did not flee.
“I simply want to tell Thaksin that he has done the right thing to return to Thailand. I don’t hate him personally,” he said.
Protests led by PDRC paved the way for the coup against the government of Thaksin’s sister Yingluck Shinawatra in 2014.
Suthep said his message for Thaksin is: “Believe me, no matter where you live, you won’t be happy even if you have billions or trillions of baht [if you are not home].”
When asked if he thought Thaksin had returned because Pheu Thai was about to take power as the next coalition leader, Suthep said he did not want to be pessimistic.
“I just want to say he made the right decision to return after having fled for almost 20 years. I have no other doubts as to why he returned,” he said.
However, he warned that if Pheu Thai tries to revive the so-called Thaksin regime, in which the government abuses its powers for vested interests, the people will hit the streets again.