Unfazed by critics, Srettha promises to go ahead with 10,000-baht handouts in first quarter of next year

This controversial policy was one of the promises Pheu Thai Party made to voters in the run-up to the May 14 general election.

This handout, however, has come under great criticism, with many critics pointing to the potential damage it could cause to the country’s monetary and fiscal discipline. The critics include current and former Bank of Thailand governors.

Srettha promised on Saturday that the policy will be implemented in “full force” because it is “an important issue and a major measure” to help Pheu Thai in its moves to stimulate the Thai economy.

“People related to the policy will meet on Monday or Tuesday to discuss relevant information and prepare a timeline. I hope [the policy] will be implemented in the first quarter of next year,” the new premier said.

